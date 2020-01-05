|
King, Donald T. Age 71, of Western Springs and formerly of Evergreen Park; beloved husband of Cathie King; cherished father of Kevin (Ellisa), David (Jen), and Steven (Kristen) King; proud papa of Bennett and Elliot; dear brother of Michael D. (Karen) and Theodore 'Ted' King. Don was a CPA who retired from JMG Financial Group, Ltd. in 2015. Don and Cathie were members of Legatus of DuPage County, active parishioners at both St. John of the Cross and St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Parishes, and devoted students of the Bible. Don also served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Visitation is 3 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside, where vigil prayers will take place at 7 p.m. Family and friends will gather at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 S. Wolf Rd., Western Springs, on Wednesday, January 8th for 11 a.m. Mass. After a luncheon reception, all are welcome to join the family for committal prayers at 2:30 p.m. at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6001 W. 111th St., Alsip. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 5, 2020