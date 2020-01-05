Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Vigil
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
5005 S. Wolf Rd.
Western Springs, IL
View Map
Committal
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:30 PM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
6001 W. 111th St.
Alsip, IL
View Map
King, Donald T. Age 71, of Western Springs and formerly of Evergreen Park; beloved husband of Cathie King; cherished father of Kevin (Ellisa), David (Jen), and Steven (Kristen) King; proud papa of Bennett and Elliot; dear brother of Michael D. (Karen) and Theodore 'Ted' King. Don was a CPA who retired from JMG Financial Group, Ltd. in 2015. Don and Cathie were members of Legatus of DuPage County, active parishioners at both St. John of the Cross and St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Parishes, and devoted students of the Bible. Don also served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Visitation is 3 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside, where vigil prayers will take place at 7 p.m. Family and friends will gather at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 S. Wolf Rd., Western Springs, on Wednesday, January 8th for 11 a.m. Mass. After a luncheon reception, all are welcome to join the family for committal prayers at 2:30 p.m. at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6001 W. 111th St., Alsip. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 5, 2020
