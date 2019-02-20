|
|
Kalinsky, Donald B. Age 83, U.S. Army veteran, passed away suddenly onFebruary 14, 2019. Donald was the beloved husband of Christel (nee Schoenegge); loving father of Gary P. (Keri) and Jerry D. (Gail) Kalinsky; cherished grandfather of Alexander, Jerrod, Claire, Mia, and Julia Kalinsky; dear brother of Betty (Everett) Sykes; fond uncle of many. Visitation will beFriday, February 22, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. A 10:30 a.m. funeral mass will follow at Divine Savior Catholic Church in Norridge. Interment will be private. Info708-456-8300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 20, 2019