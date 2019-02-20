Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Divine Savior Catholic Church
Norridge, IL
Donald Kalinsky Obituary
Kalinsky, Donald B. Age 83, U.S. Army veteran, passed away suddenly onFebruary 14, 2019. Donald was the beloved husband of Christel (nee Schoenegge); loving father of Gary P. (Keri) and Jerry D. (Gail) Kalinsky; cherished grandfather of Alexander, Jerrod, Claire, Mia, and Julia Kalinsky; dear brother of Betty (Everett) Sykes; fond uncle of many. Visitation will beFriday, February 22, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. A 10:30 a.m. funeral mass will follow at Divine Savior Catholic Church in Norridge. Interment will be private. Info708-456-8300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 20, 2019
