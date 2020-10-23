Lee , Donald Joseph
Donald Joseph Lee, 80, went to be with the Lord. Loving husband of Cora; father of Brian (Jill), Craig (Rose), Kimberly, Jeffrey, and the late James, David, Daniel, and Robert, and also beloved to Lisa and the late Deborah; adoring grandfather to David, Lexine, Brayden, Kenzie; dear son of the late Earl Sr. & Katherine; beloved brother of Jacqueline Kleich, the late Earl Jr. and Gwendolyn McCann; proud cat dad to Puma and Daisy. U.S. Army Veteran. AA advocate and sponsor. Former member of St. Felicitas church and avid bicyclist. Longtime resident of the Horner Park community and beloved friend of many, from all walks of life. Memorial Visitation Sunday from 1-4 PM with military honors; testimonials appreciated during the Memorial Celebration at 4 PM at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, 6901 W. Belmont, Chicago, IL; info 773-622-9300, or go to www.Montclair-LucaniaFuneral.com
.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com