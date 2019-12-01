|
Macadlo, Donald J. Passed away on November 27, 2019. Beloved son of the late John and Lillian Macadlo. Fond brother of Shirley Colaianni, Kathleen (Dennis) Klenzak, John (Marla) Macadlo and Marie Macadlo. Dear uncle of Jeff, Kimberly, Matthew, Kayla, and Lauren. Great-uncle of Evelyn and Jacob. Memorials appreciated to , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Services will be private. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 1, 2019