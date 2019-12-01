Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell Funeral Directors
5706 Foxgate Lane (office location)
Hinsdale, IL 60521
630-703-9131
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Macadlo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Macadlo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald J. Macadlo Obituary
Macadlo, Donald J. Passed away on November 27, 2019. Beloved son of the late John and Lillian Macadlo. Fond brother of Shirley Colaianni, Kathleen (Dennis) Klenzak, John (Marla) Macadlo and Marie Macadlo. Dear uncle of Jeff, Kimberly, Matthew, Kayla, and Lauren. Great-uncle of Evelyn and Jacob. Memorials appreciated to , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Services will be private. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -