Brasewicz, Donald J. Age 83, suddenly, of Hudsonville, Michigan, formerly of Chicagoland's Roseland and Evergreen Park communities. Beloved husband of 60 years of Elda (nee Manzardo); loving father of David (Erin) and Donna (Russell) Tarvid; dear brother of Diane (Richard) Hadel, Lynda (Lawrence) Hartnett and the late Susan Brasewicz; proud grandfather of Erika and Kyle; cherished son of the late Donald A. and Helen (nee Nemesnyik); fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Graduate of Chicago Vocational High School and former employee of Chicago Malleable Castings Co., Burnside Steel and Kent Foundry-Michigan. Visitation Saturday, March 16th, 9 a.m., until time of service, 11 a.m., at Palos Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy., (7700W) Palos Hills. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online guestbook at www.palosgaidasfh.com(708) 974 4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 13, 2019