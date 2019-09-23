|
|
Ferchau, Donald L. Age 95, proud US WWII Marine Corps Veteran, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Bell) Ferchau; loving father of Michael (Theresa) and Marc (Pamela) Ferchau; cherished grandfather of Meredith (Matthew) Bavaro, Paige (fiancé Peter Nicotera) Ferchau, Christian (Katherine Flaherty) Ferchau and Jennifer Ferchau; proud great grandfather of Dominic Bavaro and Everett Ferchau; uncle and great uncle to many. Preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters. Donald was a longtime teacher and coach at Evergreen Park Community High School. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors, 3600 W. 95th St., Evergreen Park, IL, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Kenny Brothers Funeral Chapel. Entombment Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The s Project at would be greatly appreciated. For more information, 708-425-4500 or visit www.kennybrothersfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 23, 2019