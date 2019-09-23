Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors
3600 West 95th Street
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 425-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors
3600 West 95th Street
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors
3600 West 95th Street
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Ferchau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Ferchau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Ferchau Obituary
Ferchau, Donald L. Age 95, proud US WWII Marine Corps Veteran, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Bell) Ferchau; loving father of Michael (Theresa) and Marc (Pamela) Ferchau; cherished grandfather of Meredith (Matthew) Bavaro, Paige (fiancé Peter Nicotera) Ferchau, Christian (Katherine Flaherty) Ferchau and Jennifer Ferchau; proud great grandfather of Dominic Bavaro and Everett Ferchau; uncle and great uncle to many. Preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters. Donald was a longtime teacher and coach at Evergreen Park Community High School. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors, 3600 W. 95th St., Evergreen Park, IL, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Kenny Brothers Funeral Chapel. Entombment Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The s Project at would be greatly appreciated. For more information, 708-425-4500 or visit www.kennybrothersfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors
Download Now