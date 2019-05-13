Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gerald Church
9310 S. 55th Ct.
Oak Lawn, IL
Donald Enright Obituary
Enright, Donald J. Age 93, US Army Air Force Veteran, at rest May 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Emily (nee Radatz); loving father of Nancy (late Ronald) Rendek, Donald T. (Donna), Eileen, and Maureen Enright; cherished grandfather of Katharine Enright; loving brother of Anna (Eugene) Connelly and preceded in death by Conrad, Thomas, Mary Jane, John, James, Nora, and Robert; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, to St. Gerald Church, 9310 S. 55th Ct., Oak Lawn. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the . For Funeral info, call (708) 422-2700 or visit www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 13, 2019
