Enright, Donald J. Age 93, US Army Air Force Veteran, at rest May 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Emily (nee Radatz); loving father of Nancy (late Ronald) Rendek, Donald T. (Donna), Eileen, and Maureen Enright; cherished grandfather of Katharine Enright; loving brother of Anna (Eugene) Connelly and preceded in death by Conrad, Thomas, Mary Jane, John, James, Nora, and Robert; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, to St. Gerald Church, 9310 S. 55th Ct., Oak Lawn. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the . For Funeral info, call (708) 422-2700 or visit www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 13, 2019