|
|
Boedeker, Donald Edward Age 64, of Glenwood, Illinois and Monticello, Indiana, passed away on February 18th. Visitation will be at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 845 W. Strieff Lane, Glenwood IL, on March 30th, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. He will be interred at Skyline Memorial Park Cemetery in a private family service. Donald was born in Roseland in 1954. He was the beloved son of the predeceased Frederick and Betty Boedeker; lovingly remembered by brothers, James (Karen) Boedeker, Larry (Sharon) Boedeker, and William Boedeker; loving nieces and nephews, Michael (Laura) Boedeker, Brian (Amy) Boedeker, Elizabeth (Richard) Heim, Daniel (MiLinda) Boedeker, and Jessica (David) Drane; and great-nieces and nephews. His passion for life and love of laughter, Mickey Mouse, traveling, and his family and friends will be long remembered. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Andrews Lutheran Church.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 13, 2019