Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church
845 W. Strieff Lane
Glenwood, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church
845 W. Strieff Lane
Glenwood, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Boedeker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Edward Boedeker


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Edward Boedeker Obituary
Boedeker, Donald Edward Age 64, of Glenwood, Illinois and Monticello, Indiana, passed away on February 18th. Visitation will be at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 845 W. Strieff Lane, Glenwood IL, on March 30th, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. He will be interred at Skyline Memorial Park Cemetery in a private family service. Donald was born in Roseland in 1954. He was the beloved son of the predeceased Frederick and Betty Boedeker; lovingly remembered by brothers, James (Karen) Boedeker, Larry (Sharon) Boedeker, and William Boedeker; loving nieces and nephews, Michael (Laura) Boedeker, Brian (Amy) Boedeker, Elizabeth (Richard) Heim, Daniel (MiLinda) Boedeker, and Jessica (David) Drane; and great-nieces and nephews. His passion for life and love of laughter, Mickey Mouse, traveling, and his family and friends will be long remembered. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Andrews Lutheran Church.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.