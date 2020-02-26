|
|
Dolan, Donald W. Beloved husband of Patricia nee Dwyer for 61 years. Loving father of Linda (Steven) Christianson, Ken Dolan, Gary (Judy) Dolan, Kevin (Michelle) Dolan and the late Tom Dolan and Karen Dolan; cherished grandfather of Tommy, Mark, Grant, Shannon, Anna, Erin, Maggie, Kailey and Emily; devoted great-grandfather of five; dear brother of the late James and Peg Dolan; fond brother-in-law of Kathy (the late Bud) Dwyer and Kay (the late Marty) Ryan; proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday 9:30 a.m. from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church, for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 26, 2020