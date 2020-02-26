Home

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Gerald Church
Donald Dolan Obituary
Dolan, Donald W. Beloved husband of Patricia nee Dwyer for 61 years. Loving father of Linda (Steven) Christianson, Ken Dolan, Gary (Judy) Dolan, Kevin (Michelle) Dolan and the late Tom Dolan and Karen Dolan; cherished grandfather of Tommy, Mark, Grant, Shannon, Anna, Erin, Maggie, Kailey and Emily; devoted great-grandfather of five; dear brother of the late James and Peg Dolan; fond brother-in-law of Kathy (the late Bud) Dwyer and Kay (the late Marty) Ryan; proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday 9:30 a.m. from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church, for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 26, 2020
