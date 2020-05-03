Donald D. Topp
Topp, Donald D. Age 83. Cherished life partner of the late Betty Topp. Devoted father of Michele (Bret) Richmond, Sue (Ron) Thoms and Steve (Pam) Topp. Loving grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of four. Dear brother of Bill Topp. Don spent many years as a teacher at Tinley Park High School. Celebration of life to be celebrated at a later date. Express your thoughts and memories in the online guestbook atwww.palosgaidasfh.com(708) 974 4410.





Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ron & I will miss you Dad but we have wonderful memories that we will cherish forever. We remember all the breakfasts and dinners out especially your favorite, Fox's, and the great vacations together. Ron especially remembers the softball games and the basement poker games at the old house. For me, it's the Sox games when I was little especially if the Tigers were playing the Sox and the Notre Dame games and many, many more. You were a GREAT Dad!
Sue & Ron Thoms
Daughter
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
