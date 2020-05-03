Ron & I will miss you Dad but we have wonderful memories that we will cherish forever. We remember all the breakfasts and dinners out especially your favorite, Fox's, and the great vacations together. Ron especially remembers the softball games and the basement poker games at the old house. For me, it's the Sox games when I was little especially if the Tigers were playing the Sox and the Notre Dame games and many, many more. You were a GREAT Dad!

Sue & Ron Thoms

Daughter