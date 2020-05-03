Topp, Donald D. Age 83. Cherished life partner of the late Betty Topp. Devoted father of Michele (Bret) Richmond, Sue (Ron) Thoms and Steve (Pam) Topp. Loving grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of four. Dear brother of Bill Topp. Don spent many years as a teacher at Tinley Park High School. Celebration of life to be celebrated at a later date. Express your thoughts and memories in the online guestbook atwww.palosgaidasfh.com(708) 974 4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 3, 2020.