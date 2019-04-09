|
Contant, Donald J. Age 79, of Channahon, IL, and formerly of Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood, passed away peacefullyMonday, April 8, 2019. He was born on June 30, 1939 in Chicago, IL. Donald is survived by his sons, Michael (Janet) and Daniel (Jessica) Contant; three grandchildren, Julie, Jessica, and John; one sister, Linda (Brett) Hartley; and two brothers, Richard (Barbara and Randy (Linda) Contant; several nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Dolores (nee Lieb) Contant (2018). Visitation for Donald J. Contant will be heldFriday, April 12, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rd., Joliet.Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, IL. For more information, please call(815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute atwww.fredcdames.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 9, 2019