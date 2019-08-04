|
|
Atwood, Donald G. 63, August 2, 2019, longtime resident of the Southwest side of Chicago-Clearing neighborhood; beloved father of Lisa Atwood and the late Ryan J. Atwood; proud grandpa of Noah and Nash Atwood; former husband and dear friend of Julie Atwood; loving son of the late John J. and Lora McKinney Atwood; fond brother of Linda McLain, James (Beverly) Atwood, Sandra (David) Ontiveros, Sharon (David) Winter, Kimberly (Gary) Perepechko and Kristi Rojas; many nieces and nephews. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, where family and friends will gather on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. Private burial Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit DONALD ATWOOD BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guestbook, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 4, 2019