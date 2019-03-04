Williams, Don M. On Wednesday, February 28, 2019, Don M. Williams, a great husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 76. Don was born on December 27, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois, to James and Mary Williams and graduated from Loyola University in Chicago with a degree in biology in 1966. Don went on to receive his law degree at John Marshall University and worked for the Illinois States' Attorney's Office for the majority of his twenty plus year career in law. On August 19, 1983, Don married the love of his life, Nancy Kauss. They both raised two daughters, Meghan and Hilary, and one son, Patrick. Don had a passion for knowledge and knew almost everything if you asked him. He traveled and explored the world, enjoying all that it could offer. He would find a way of making you laugh even when things were looking grim. He was a generous and kind man, treating everyone like he knew them his whole life, even if you just met him. He was helpful, friendly, and knew how to enjoy life. Don was preceded in death by his father, James, and his mother, Mary. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his three children, Meghan, Patrick, and Hilary; his brothers, Jim and Ray; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mass will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at St. Luke Roman Catholic Church, on Lake St. in River Forest, at 10:00 a.m. Condolences can be sent to 837 N. Clinton Pl., River Forest, IL. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary