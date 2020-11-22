1/
Don Pasier
1942 - 2020
Pasier , Don

Don Pasier, 78, of Park Ridge; coach, teacher and lover of Eagle River; beloved husband of Sylvia, nee Scarpelli; loving father of Nicole (Mike) Lohens and Emmy; dear grandfather of Pasier, George, and Alex Lohens; fond brother of Larry (Jan), and Linda; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews, and "Uncle Don" to many more; devoted brother in law of Liz Smeriglio, Joe Scarpelli, and the late Frank Scarpelli. Due to the covid pandemic services at this time will be private, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. As Don was a proud member of the Medina Motor Corp., memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children 2211 N. Oak Park Ave. Chicago, IL 60707. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Simkins Funeral Home
