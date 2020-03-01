|
|
Mayer, Don V. U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Norton); loving father of Timothy (Margaret) Mayer, Patrick (Shelly) Mayer, Christopher Mayer and the late Reenie (John) McTeague; cherished "Oompa" of Sarah, T.J., Jack, Luke, Rachel (Cody), Ryan, Brooke, Rocky, Torri, Reily, Jake and Boz; dear brother of the late William and Mary Grace Mayer and Robert and Lydia Mayer; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 8:45 a.m. from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church, for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Proud member of Local 281, Sprinkler Fitter's Union. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 1, 2020