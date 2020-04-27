Dominica "Minnie" Murphy
Murphy, Dominica "Minnie" (nee Parisi), 91, lifelong resident of Chicago, passed away April 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis; loving mother of Mike (Eileen), Carolyn, Frank, Dan, Kathy, Tom, Jim and Bill; cherished grandmother of Nicole (Tony) Layman, Michael Murphy (Allison Vlinica), Victoria (Tony) Raspante and Anthony Murphy; proud great grandmother of Jake, Katie, Abby, Frankie, Sam, Michael, Joey, Ben and Sean; dearest sister of the late Marie Henriksen and Carmella and Theresa Parisi; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Service and interment at St. Mary Cemetery private. A Memorial Mass will be arranged when it is safe to gather post-pandemic. Arrangements entrusted to Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home, www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com or 312-225-8500. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 27, 2020.
Frank, Danny, Jimmy, Tom, Billy & The Entire Murphy Family,

Our deepest condolences on the loss of your dear mother. May all the wonderful memories you all have of her last forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this most difficult time.

The Panagiotaros Family,
Tony, Helen, Dena & JoAnne
JoAnne Panagiotaros
