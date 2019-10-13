|
Rizzi, Sr., Dominic "Tommy" (Ret. Captain CPD, ret. Director of Security Standard Parking O'Hare/ Midway Airport), Chicago, IL, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Tucson, AZ with his wife and children by his side. Adored husband of Charlotte (née Lamb); amazing father to Dianne, Karen (Chris), Jim (ret. Captain TPD), Dominic, Jr. (ret. LT. CPD) (Kat), Susan (ret. Firefighter TFD) and Tommy John (LT. TPD); proud grandfather of Chuck, Michael (FPD), Joe, Christin, Dominic, Jimmy (MPD), Cindy, Will (CFD), John, Gabrielle; extremely proud great-grandfather of Sofia, Grace, Matthew, Barrett, Juliano, Benjamin, Dominic, Charlotte, Cenovio; deeply loved father figure to his nieces and nephews, whom he loved "Big" with his whole heart; loving brother of Vincent James, Jr. (ret. HPD) (Jan), Leonard (ret. CPD) (Jackie); loving sister-in-law, Wanda (nee Hines) Rizzi; loving brother-in-law of Jack (ret. Sgt. CPD) (Inge) Lamb and William "Bill" Rowland. Preceded in death by his beautiful granddaughter, Nicole Wesolowski; his parents, Vincent James, Sr. and Thelma (Thrane); brothers, John (PPD), James Vincent "Joe" (Catherine Phillips); sisters, Lenora (Marge) (Therman) Davis and Rosemarie Rowland. Our Dad genuinely loved life and was fierce in his love for his family and friends. Through all his successes and achievements he remained humble. He taught us the importance of family, respect, doing the right thing and that your word is your bond. He was beyond generous, an amazing role model and he was our HERO! Interment and a celebration of his life will take place in Tucson, AZ (TBD).
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 13, 2019