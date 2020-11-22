1/1
Dominic Joseph Mancuso Sr.
1922 - 2020
{ "" }
Mancuso Sr., Dominic Joseph

Dominic Joseph Mancuso, Sr., of Burr Ridge, formerly of Joliet and Homer Glen, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Hinsdale Hospital at the age of 98. He was born on August 9, 1922, the son of the late Santo and Francesca (nee Cimeno) Mancuso. Dominic was born and raised in Joliet, IL and was a graduate of Joliet Central High School. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II in China, Burma, and India. On returning from the war, he joined the family business, Mancuso Cheese of Joliet, IL, which he ran as President until he was 84. Dominic is survived by his son, Dominic Jr. (Teresa) of Carmel, IN; 3 grandchildren, Kadi, Francesca, and Vincent Mancuso; and a sister, Rose Mancuso of Joliet. He was preceded in death by his wives Katherine (nee Falbo) and Mary (nee Kassis); his brothers, Ralph, Joseph, and Samuel Mancuso; and sisters, Catherine Mancuso, Francis Petinato, Toni Hayes and Josephine Mancuso. Funeral Services for Dominic Joseph Mancuso, Sr. will be held privately by the family. Interment will take place at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Parkinson's Foundation would be appreciated. For more information, please call the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, Joliet, at 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com




Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 21, 2020
We were so saddened to hear of Dominic's passing, our deepest condolences. We will keep your family in our prayers.
Sincerely,
The Bloedorn Family
Angela Gillette
