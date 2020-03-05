Home

Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Therese Chinese Catholic Church
Dominic J. Barbaro Obituary
Barbaro, Dominic J. "Mickey" "Uncle Dom" Husband of the late Darlene (Ray); loving father of Francesco "Cheech" (Gretchen), and Vincenzo "Vincent" (Erin) Barbaro; beloved son of the late Frank and Catherine (Bertucci) Barbaro; fond grandfather of Teressa and Francesca "Frankie"; dear brother of Rosetta (the late Charles) Palumbo, Marianne (Joseph) Cibulka, and Frank Barbaro Jr.; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Funeral Services Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) to St. Therese Chinese Catholic Church Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. For info (312)225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 5, 2020
