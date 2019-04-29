|
DiFrisco, Dominic Beloved husband of Carol (nee Loverde); loving father of Nina (Robert) Mariano; proud grandfather of Pasquale Gianni; fond brother of Carmela Soricelli of New York and Louisa Termini of Texas; uncle and godfather to many. Dear friend to countless near and far. Visitation Tuesday 12:00 noon - 8:00 p.m. at The Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, 1224 W. Lexington, Chicago, with Funeral Mass Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 29, 2019