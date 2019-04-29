Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 276-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii
1224 W. Lexington
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
The Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii
1224 W. Lexington
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominic DiFrisco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominic DiFrisco

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dominic DiFrisco Obituary
DiFrisco, Dominic Beloved husband of Carol (nee Loverde); loving father of Nina (Robert) Mariano; proud grandfather of Pasquale Gianni; fond brother of Carmela Soricelli of New York and Louisa Termini of Texas; uncle and godfather to many. Dear friend to countless near and far. Visitation Tuesday 12:00 noon - 8:00 p.m. at The Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, 1224 W. Lexington, Chicago, with Funeral Mass Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now