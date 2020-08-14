1/
Dominic Dean Galto
Galto, Dominic Dean

Age 58 passed away Thursday August 6, 2020 at his residence in Plainfield, IL, formerly of Bolingbrook, IL. Dominic was the Owner of Clear Perspective Home Inspection for many years, he was formerly employed as a Union Carpenter Local #1889 of Lisle. He is survived by his loving wife Susan Galto; children Daniel Galvan, Angela Galto, Dominic Galto and Stephanie Galto; mother Betty (the late Frank) Galto; grandson Carson; sister-in-law Donna (the late Glenn) Galto; nieces Nicole (Stan) Mack and Alicia Galto also a great niece Bella and a great nephew Paul. Visitation Sunday from 3 to 9 pm at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Funeral Monday August 10, 2020, 10:00 am, at the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com) (815) 577-5250

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
(815) 577-5250
