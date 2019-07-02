De La Fuente, Domingo J. Age 79, of Northbrook, IL, and Evanston, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Bloomfield, NJ. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Hugh M. Moriarty Funeral Home, 76 Park Street, Montclair, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at St. Cassian's Church at 187 Bellevue Ave. in Montclair. Domingo was born on August 4, 1939 in San Miguel, Philippines. After finishing medical school at the University of the Philippines, he completed a fellowship in cardiac electrophysiology at the State University of New York in Utica, NY. He moved to Chicago in 1970, where he completed a cardiology fellowship at the University of Chicago. While settling in Evanston and raising his family, he maintained a private practice in Oak Park while treating patients at urban and suburban hospitals - most notably at St. Anne's Hospital in Austin and Westlake Community Hospital in Melrose Park. Domingo was married to Elena Gamboa de la Fuente (d.1998), with whom he had three sons, Bob (J.R. Fry), of Miami, FL, Joel (Melissa), of Maplewood, NJ, and Benjie (Kathryn), of Bloomfield, NJ. In addition to his sons, Domingo is survived by his four grandchildren, Elena, Tallulah, Margaret, and DJ; and his partner, Nenette de Villa, of Toronto, Ontario. For online condolences, please visit www.moriartyfh.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 2, 2019