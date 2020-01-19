|
|
Sakowicz, Domicilla "Dee" (née Osikowicz) age 97, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 peacefully with her four loving children at her side in Northfield. She was born on December 23, 1922, in Chicago, of Joseph and Angela (Halgas) Osikowicz. She was the cherished sister of Thaddeus Osikowicz, a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps, who preceded her in death in 1984. She is the beloved mother of the Very Rev. Gregory Sakowicz, Rector of Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago; Pamela Sakowicz Menaker, Communications Partner at Clifford Law Offices in Chicago; Adrian (Catherine) Sakowicz; and Marya (Kenneth) King. She also is the stepmother of Christine Samaan. She is the cherished Nana of five Michelle, Elise and Mark Menaker, and Allie and Stephen Sakowicz. She also is the step-grandmother of Christopher and Patrick King. In 1952 she married Sig Sakowicz, a WGN Radio personality in the 1950s and 1960s. As a lifelong Chicagoan, she graduated from Holy Trinity grammar school, Wells High School and attended Northeastern University where she received a certificate in music. She sang professionally, including at the Chicago Railroad Fairs. In addition to her singing career, she worked at the Federal Aviation Administration, the Chicago O'Hare Marriott, and as a sales associate of fine jewelry at Whitehall Jewelers in Northbrook Court and Marshall Field's in Old Orchard. Mrs. Sakowicz will be waked at Holy Name Cathedral, 730 N. Wabash Ave., Chicago, IL 60611 on Tuesday, January 21, from 4-7 p.m., immediately followed by Mass of the Resurrection at 7 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the Sakowicz family has requested that you make a donation in Dee Sakowicz's name to Catholic Charities, (721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654 www.catholiccharities.net/donate), (Mercyhome.org) or to Holy Name Cathedral Thursday/Friday Suppers for the Homeless.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 19, 2020