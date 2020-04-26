Dolores Wolfram
Wolfram, Dolores (nee Ecker), dear wife of the late Walter Allen Wolfram, loving mother of Michael (Marian) Bruns of Germantown, TN, (the late) Laurie (late Keith), Giroux of Downers Grove, IL, Susan Compton, of Hernando, MS, and Steven (Jennifer) Wolfram of Downers Grove, IL; fond grandmother of Paul (Victoria) Bruns, Danielle (Carl) McCrary, Chris and Sadie Giroux, Elizabeth (Sam) Wigley, and the late Ernest Compton, III; great-grandmother of Kali, Delaney, and Grant Bruns, Oliver and Emily Wigley, and Josephine and Macie McCrary. Sister of the late Joan, Jessie (John), Lois, Linda and Patti; aunt and grand-aunt to many. Services private. Donations to Planned Parenthood, Shriners Hospital for Children, The Salvation Army, or WTTW would be appreciated. For information www.toonfuneralhome.com OR 630-968-0408

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Such a sweet lady with a fun spirit and great quilter. She will be greatly missed
Lisa Chapell
Friend
Susan, My condolences on the loss of your mother. Prayers for peace
Diane Rose
Coworker
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Toon Funeral Home
