Withers, Dolores T. A loving godmother, Nana and friend. Age 92, of Homewood, formally of Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood and Baltimore, MD. Passed away peacefullyMarch 1, 2019. Preceded in death by beloved husband John F. Withers; parents, Frank A. Simmons and Marie Ella Roberts (nee Simmons); and sister, Rita Freeman. She will be deeply missed by the Dorcy Family, Marie and the late Louis, and their children, Swuitesa (John) Kmiec and Juditte, Jean, and Erline Dorcy; honorary "Nana" of four children, Ina and Augustin Kmiec and Kayla and Asia Dorcy, Doretha Blackwell, Helena Johnson, Dorothy Abbitt, Greg, Angie, and Brandon Sheppard, Dorothea Avant, Faye Edwards and Family, Mike, Joyce and Jocelyn Nelson, Loretta and Rosie Cokeley, Patricia James, Romaine and Sandy Curry, and many more dear friends. Interment of cremated remains, New Cathedral Cemetery, Baltimore, Maryland.Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, (773) 281-5058orwww.cremation-society.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 10, 2019