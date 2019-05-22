|
Stack, Dolores L. (nee Grimmenga) Age 98. Beloved wife of the late Stanley; loving mother of Blanche (late Frank) Stejskal, Mary Kaplenk, Stan (Patricia) Stack and Michele (Steven) Orzech; grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of 12; great-great-grandmother of one. Preceded in death by one grandson. Dearest sister of one sister; preceded in death by three brothers and one sister. Visitation Friday 8:30 a.m. until prayers at 9:30 a.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien, to Our Lady of Peace Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment private. For info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 22, 2019