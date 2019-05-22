Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
8:30 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Prayer Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Dolores Stack Obituary
Stack, Dolores L. (nee Grimmenga) Age 98. Beloved wife of the late Stanley; loving mother of Blanche (late Frank) Stejskal, Mary Kaplenk, Stan (Patricia) Stack and Michele (Steven) Orzech; grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of 12; great-great-grandmother of one. Preceded in death by one grandson. Dearest sister of one sister; preceded in death by three brothers and one sister. Visitation Friday 8:30 a.m. until prayers at 9:30 a.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien, to Our Lady of Peace Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment private. For info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 22, 2019
