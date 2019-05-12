Home

Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
Dolores Quinn Obituary
Quinn, Dolores "Dee" M. (nee Nagel) Age 59, passed away on May 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John M. Quinn, Sr., City of Chicago Forestry Dept.; loving mother of Michael (Danielle) Quinn, the late John M. Quinn, Jr. and Melissa M. Quinn; loving nana of Kaylie M. Quinn, Gracie Quinn and Carlin Quinn; cherished daughter of the late Dolores (nee Arlia) and the late Arthur Nagel; fond sister-in-law of Joanne, Anne, the late Susie, Joseph CFD (Roxanne) Quinn, Jr., and Chris CFD (Joanne) Quinn; also loved by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, May 13, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois with a 7:00 p.m. Service and Time of Remembrance to be held. Cremation rites to be accorded. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 12, 2019
