Quinn, Dolores "Dee" M. (nee Nagel) Age 59, passed away on May 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John M. Quinn, Sr., City of Chicago Forestry Dept.; loving mother of Michael (Danielle) Quinn, the late John M. Quinn, Jr. and Melissa M. Quinn; loving nana of Kaylie M. Quinn, Gracie Quinn and Carlin Quinn; cherished daughter of the late Dolores (nee Arlia) and the late Arthur Nagel; fond sister-in-law of Joanne, Anne, the late Susie, Joseph CFD (Roxanne) Quinn, Jr., and Chris CFD (Joanne) Quinn; also loved by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, May 13, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois with a 7:00 p.m. Service and Time of Remembrance to be held. Cremation rites to be accorded. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 12, 2019