Pigoni, Dolores Age 88 (nee Mikolajczak) Korean Conflict Army Veteran. Beloved wife of the late Dino; loving mother of Nancy (Jan) Pigoni, Peggy (Jim) Jay and Mary Kay (Tony) Herner; cherished grandmother of Julie (Angel) Cruz, Maranda, Joseph, Eleanor and Thomas Herner; great-grandmother of Emiliano Cruz; dear sister of George (the late Wanda) Mason; and she was preceded in death by her four sisters and four brothers; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, July 8, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral service Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Cumberland Chapels. Entombment Christ the King Mausoleum, Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the , 2122 W Taylor St., Suite 104, Chicago IL 60612. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 7, 2019