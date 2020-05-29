Malloy, Dolores P. (nee Handzik). Age 90. Devoted wife of the late John P. Malloy. Loving mother of the late Eileen (Bob) Biel, Patricia (Rich Josepher) DeGregorio-Josepher, the late John Vaughan, Denise Terry, Peggy (Michael) Bischoff, Daniel (Kim) Vaughan, John (Patty) Malloy, Patrice Malloy, and Maureen (Mario) Calderara. Proud grandmother of Dennis, Tim (Kim), Brittany (Jake), Amanda (Matt), Mitchell, Kelsey, Shannon, Kara, Sean, Haleigh, Julia (Nate), Nicholas (Kate), Aurora, Gianni, and Tommy. Adored great-grandmother of Marisa, Dominic, Liam, Owen, Lorelei, Kai, and Amelia. Beloved daughter of the late Robert and Rose Handzik. Dear sister of the late Robert (Rose) Handzik. Services and Interment private. A celebration of life mass will take place at St. Elizabeth Seton Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60607, would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. Please leave a memory for the family on Dolores's Tribute Wall. Your stories will bring comfort to the family as they are unable to gather together to hear them in person. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 29, 2020.