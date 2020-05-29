Dolores P. Malloy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Malloy, Dolores P. (nee Handzik). Age 90. Devoted wife of the late John P. Malloy. Loving mother of the late Eileen (Bob) Biel, Patricia (Rich Josepher) DeGregorio-Josepher, the late John Vaughan, Denise Terry, Peggy (Michael) Bischoff, Daniel (Kim) Vaughan, John (Patty) Malloy, Patrice Malloy, and Maureen (Mario) Calderara. Proud grandmother of Dennis, Tim (Kim), Brittany (Jake), Amanda (Matt), Mitchell, Kelsey, Shannon, Kara, Sean, Haleigh, Julia (Nate), Nicholas (Kate), Aurora, Gianni, and Tommy. Adored great-grandmother of Marisa, Dominic, Liam, Owen, Lorelei, Kai, and Amelia. Beloved daughter of the late Robert and Rose Handzik. Dear sister of the late Robert (Rose) Handzik. Services and Interment private. A celebration of life mass will take place at St. Elizabeth Seton Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60607, would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. Please leave a memory for the family on Dolores's Tribute Wall. Your stories will bring comfort to the family as they are unable to gather together to hear them in person. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
(708) 857-7878
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved