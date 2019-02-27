|
Muszynski, Dolores L. (nee Onzick) Beloved wife of the late Francis J. Muszynski; loving mother of Richard (Donna) Muszynski, Diane Schrader, and Bernadette Laski; proud grandmother of Dawn, Beth, Kimberly, Douglas, Steven, Sean, and Jennifer; and great-grandmother of nine. Funeral Saturday, March 2, 2019, 9:30 a.m. from Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave.(55th St., just west of Harlem) to St. Blasé Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Resurrection. Cremation will be private. Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit Dolores' personal tribute website at foranfuneralhome.com and sign her guestbook. 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 27, 2019