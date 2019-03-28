|
Misuraca, Dolores "Skippy" (nee Stube) Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Dominic Misuraca; loving daughter of the late Elmer Stube and the late Bridget Stube (nee Shanahan); loving sister of the late Lorraine Szustowski and the late John Stube; fond aunt of Barbara Carey, John Stube II, and Daniel Stube; great-aunt of Jason Munguia and Sara Stonitsch; great-great-aunt of Terry Stonitsch III, John Stube III, and Chloe Stonitsch; and many other nieces and nephews. FuneralSaturday, March 30, 2019,at 10:30 a.m. from the Wolniak Funeral Home, 5700 S. Pulaski Rd., to St. Turibius Church for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. VisitationSaturday, March 30, 2019, at8:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 am. Funeral Information: (773) 767-4500orwww.wolniakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 28, 2019