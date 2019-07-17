|
|
Michaels, Dolores E. (nee Lefko) Beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Kathleen (Steve) Fortuna, Sharon (Jeff) Regan, Thomas Michaels, and Richard (Gina) Michaels; proud grandmother of Julie, Frank (Jennifer), Steven Edward, Caitlin, Briana, Steven Joseph, Daniel, and Kevin; great-grandmother of Jackson and Olivia; last surviving sister of many deceased brothers and sisters; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St., just west of Harlem). Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. until time of Prayers at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Dolores' family on her personal tribute website at foranfuneralhome.com. For information, call (708) 458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 17, 2019