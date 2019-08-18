|
McNeff, Dolores T. (nee Majerczyk) Loving mother of Frank (Dina) U.S. Postal Service and Kathy (late Ronald); beloved grandmother of Katie (Keith) Shafer, Eric James Shafer, Ronald James (Calli) McNeff APD, Austin James McNeff and Cora Anne McNeff; dearest daughter of the late Frank (Catherine); dear sister of Frank; cherished granddaughter of the late Francis (Angeline) Pradziad; fond sister-in-law of the late John (Agnes) Madziar. Lifelong resident of Archer Heights and founding member of St. Bruno Church. Lifelong member of Amvets Post 192 Chicago and President of Ladies Auxiliary. Funeral Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from Szykowny Funeral Home, 4901 S. Archer Ave., Chicago, IL (1 block east of Pulaski at Szykowny Blvd.) Jonathan F. Siedlecki Director. Chapel Service 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Bruno Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral info 773-735-7521 or www.szykowny.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 18, 2019