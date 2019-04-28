Home

Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
Prayer Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:15 AM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
Machart, Dolores (nee Davis) Age 69. Loving mother of Scott (fiancée Stephanie Barraco) Machart; "Grammy" of Dylan John; fond sister of Ralph (Darlene) Hatfield; dear daughter of the late James Davis and the late Virginia Hatfield; special mom of Hade; also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Memorials to P.A.W.S. Tinley Park, 8301 191st St., Tinley Park, IL 60487, or pawstinleypark.org. Memorial gathering Monday April 29, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Prayers at 7:15 p.m. For funeral information, call (708) 499-3223 or visit www.kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 28, 2019
