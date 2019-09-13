|
|
LaFrancis, Dolores E. (nee Weis) Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Robert W.; loving mother of Tom, Bob and Jimmy; dearest sister of the late Larry (the late Kay) Weis and Dorothy (the late Joseph) Svec; also many nieces and nephews. Longtime member of the Queens Guild & Tarkington Park Seniors. Visitation Saturday 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass 10:00 a.m. at Queen of the Universe Church, 7114 S. Hamlin Ave., Chicago, IL 60629. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Please omit flowers. For more info, contact Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, (773)767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 13, 2019