Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
(773) 767-4730
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Queen of the Universe Church
7114 S. Hamlin Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of the Universe Church
7114 S. Hamlin Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores LaFrancis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores LaFrancis


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores LaFrancis Obituary
LaFrancis, Dolores E. (nee Weis) Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Robert W.; loving mother of Tom, Bob and Jimmy; dearest sister of the late Larry (the late Kay) Weis and Dorothy (the late Joseph) Svec; also many nieces and nephews. Longtime member of the Queens Guild & Tarkington Park Seniors. Visitation Saturday 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass 10:00 a.m. at Queen of the Universe Church, 7114 S. Hamlin Ave., Chicago, IL 60629. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Please omit flowers. For more info, contact Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, (773)767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now