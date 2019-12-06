Home

Dolores Kavanaugh

Dolores Kavanaugh Obituary
Kavanaugh, Dolores (nee McGrath) Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Gerard "Skip" Kavanaugh; cherished mother of Susan Sommerfeld, Karen (Frank) Gregory, Geraldine (John) Bramfeld, Kevin (Denise) Kavanaugh, Terese (Kent) Hallgren, Kathleen (Louis) Truffa, Jack Kavanaugh, Mary Terese (Kenney) Pazdzior and the late Timothy (Korky) Kavanaugh; loving grandmother of 20; proud great-grandmother of 26 and great-great-grandmother of one; dear sister of Katherine Fitzgibbons, Jeanette Sheehan and the late Thomas McGrath, John McGrath, Alice O'Malley and Jeremiah "Jerry" McGrath; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, December 9, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn, IL. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 6, 2019
