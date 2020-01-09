|
Hyland, Dolores "Lynn" Age 70, at rest January 8, 2020. Devoted wife of Robert for 44 years; loving mother of Brad, Colleen, Rob and Laura (Kevin) Hyland; dear sister of Richard (Karen) and Dennis Liston; dearest sister-in-law of James, Richard (Maryellen), Dorothy (Wally), Sheila, Mark (Shelly), the late Mary Dee, the late Patrick, the late Michael, the late Thomas, and the late Terrence; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 8:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the . For Funeral info, 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 9, 2020