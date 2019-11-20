|
Grabowski, Dolores M. Age 92, of Arlington Heights. Beloved wife of the late Stephan W. Grabowski; loving mother of Stephan (Rande), William, Mark (Irene), Nancy (Mark) and Charles (Annette); cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Robert (Abbey) and Susan; great-grandmother of Aden and Addilyn; fond sister of late Richard (MaryAnne) and late Lillian (late Edwin) Drzymkowski. Visitation Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts Rd, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Hts. Prayers 9:15 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home, to St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church, 1201 E. Anderson Dr., Palatine, IL 60074 for Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church. Funeral info. and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 20, 2019