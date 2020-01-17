|
|
Cvetan, Dolores Eleanor Cellich 87, of Northlake and originally from the Pittsburgh, PA area, died January 11, 2020, following a protracted illness. A well-read, intelligent and artistic retired secretary who grew delicious vegetables and gorgeous roses, she believed in the principles of the common good. Preceding Dolores in death were her husband, Joseph Francis Cvetan, a high school and community college mathematics teacher and Korean War veteran; her father, Mario Cellich; mother, Eleonora Cellich (nee Galassi); brothers, William "Sid" Cellich and Roy Cellich; and sister, Helen Rockage (nee Cellich). Surviving are daughters, Dana Lynn Cvetan Palumbo Sterbenc (Anthony) and Cara Eleanor Cvetan Carey (Thomas); grandsons, Joseph Palumbo, Kyle Carey and Michael Palumbo; granddaughter, Alyssa Carey; and many nieces and nephews. We honor her spirit and we set her free. Her memorial will be private.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 17, 2020