Dore, Dolores
Dolores Dore, age 87, passed away peacefully in hospice surrounded by her family on September 14, 2020 in Homer Glen, Illinois. She was born in Chicago on August 1, 1933 to the late Allen and Nora Stone. She had two brothers – Al Stone and the late Don Stone and four sisters – the late Pat Scherner, Lenore O'Brien, Jean Duffy, and Marge Casper. Dolores grew up on the south side of Chicago and resided in St. Sabina's Parish. She graduated from Loretto Academy in 1951. In 1956, Dolores married her best friend, the late Lawrence Dore, who preceded her in death in 2015. During their 59-year marriage, Larry and Dolores lived in Chicago, Milwaukee, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Racine, and Lake Geneva, returning to the Chicago area for their final years. Dolores was a spirited woman who loved to laugh and always appreciated the small blessings in everyday life. She was an avid reader, loved to sew, and enjoyed traveling to faraway places. Throughout her life, Dolores volunteered for many charitable organizations, and was a huge supporter of the Meals on Wheels program. Dolores loved her family deeply and was survived by her brother - Al Stone; children - Maureen Stiner, Susie Kocher, Jim Dore, and Kathy Byrd; and ten beautiful grandchildren - Katie, Blair, Michael, Emily, Conor, Abby, Mikayla, Alexander, Zack and Colton. She will be remembered fondly by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In the coming months, we will announce a Celebration of Life to honor Dolores which will take place sometime in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a charitable donation be made to Meals on Wheels - Chicago in Dolores' name - www.mealsonwheelschicago.org

