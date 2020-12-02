1/
Dolores "Dolly" Briski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Briski , Dolores "Dolly"

Dolores "Dolly" Briski (nee Zygadlo) age 88 of Joliet (formerly La Grange), passed away on November 30. Beloved wife of Phillip Briski for 56 years. Loving mother of Debbie Parish, Donna (David) Sarpolis, Denise (Kevin) Krasneck and Darlene (Brian) Tokarski. Cherished grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 6 (plus 1 on the way). Dear cousin, aunt and friend to many. Due to COVID-19 a memorial celebration will be held next year. Remember her every time you hear an Elvis song

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
Though she can no longer hold my hand she will always hold my heart. Her loss will never be replaced and her love will never be lost! I miss you mom! Be a peace with the Lord.
Donna Sarpolis
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved