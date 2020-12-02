Briski , Dolores "Dolly"
Dolores "Dolly" Briski (nee Zygadlo) age 88 of Joliet (formerly La Grange), passed away on November 30. Beloved wife of Phillip Briski for 56 years. Loving mother of Debbie Parish, Donna (David) Sarpolis, Denise (Kevin) Krasneck and Darlene (Brian) Tokarski. Cherished grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 6 (plus 1 on the way). Dear cousin, aunt and friend to many. Due to COVID-19 a memorial celebration will be held next year. Remember her every time you hear an Elvis song
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 2, 2020.