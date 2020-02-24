|
Berndl, Dolores Age 89 (nee Marino), formerly of Oak Lawn; beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Cheryl (Joe) Ordonez, Linda (Mike) Sullivan and the late Karen Collins; devoted grandmother of Tim (Tracy) Kozak, Kim (Jake) Hunhoff, Rosemary Sullivan and Laura Sullivan; dear sister of the late Catherine, Pete, Margaret, Emanuel and Vince; also nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Louis de Montfort Church, 8840 Ridgeland Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Donations to appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 24, 2020