Merageas , Dimitrios P.
Dimitrios "Jimmy" P. Merageas, 73, Born in Sparti, Greece; Beloved husband of Athena (nee Vlahiotis) Devoted father of Peter (Maria), Renee, and Madeline; Cherished son of the late Panagiotis and Vasiliki Merageas; Loving brother of Soula (Angelo) Manis; Dearest brother-in-law of Eva (Gus) Babalis; Fond son-in-law of the late Christos and Magdalini Vlahiotis; Dear uncle, cousin and friend to many here and in Greece. Dimitri was the Chef/Owner of Mykonos Greek Restaurant located in Niles, IL. for over 40 years. Those that knew him well, often listened to him boast that he was the 301st Spartan. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him. Visitation, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 4 – 8 p.m. at Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home 8025 W. Golf Rd. Niles, IL. and Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral service 11 a.m. at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church 133 S. Roselle Rd. Palatine, IL.; Interment will follow to Ridgewood Cemetery. Please omit flowers donations in his memory to the Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation c/o Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University 676 N. St. Clair St. Suite 1200 Chicago, IL. 60611, appreciated. Eternal be his Memory. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 847-581-0536
