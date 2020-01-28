Home

Madsen, Dick H. Age 76, of Bolingbrook, passed away on January 24, 2020. Marine Corps Veteran from 1961-1967. He was a loving husband and proud father. Dick was a powerful leader who earned respect through strong character, honesty, and courage. A lifelong Teamster, he worked hard and drove safe to provide for his family. Friends in the trade will recall Dick piloting Harry's Motor Service equipment out of Summit Illinois in the later years of his career. Dick enjoyed a peaceful retirement with his wife Char, son Richard, daughter Michelle, her husband Phil and their two children. In every situation encountered, Dick would impress with thoughtful knowledge and advice. In life his presence was a valued gift. In death his loss is mourned. Rest in peace. Private cremation services held at Bolingbrook-McCauley Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 530 W. Boughton Rd. (1 mi. West of Rt. 53, at Schmidt Rd.) Bolingbrook. (630) 759-1212 or www.mccauleyfuneralchapel.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 28, 2020
