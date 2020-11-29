Wisniewski, Dianne P.
Dianne P. Wisniewski, nee Pidone, age 80, of Skokie, retired longtime secretary at St. Peter Catholic Parish, Skokie, died Monday, November 23, 2020, in Glenview. The daughter of the late Carl A. and Frances A., nee Guido, Pidone, she was born November 26, 1939, in Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Edward J., Sr.; dear mother of Patricia A. (Daniel) Sowinski, Edward J., Jr. (Bella), and Carl A. (Marisella Rodriguez); loving grandmother of Joshua David and Brianna Maree Sowinski and Kayla Lyn Wisniewski; fond sister of Deborah (Terry) Godwin and the late Mary (Ray) Duncan. Funeral Mass, Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. [Please Note: In compliance with public health and safety directives due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. A maximum of 80 people will be allowed in the church.] Entombment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic Parish, 8116 Niles Center Rd., Skokie, IL, 60077. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com
