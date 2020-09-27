Nelson, Dianna Joy
Age 76. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Kearns; devoted mother of Timothy (Susan) Kearns, Karen (Norm Greer) Torres, Paula (John) Crandell, Kevin (the late Donna) Kearns and Joy (Tony) Carson; loving grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of six; cherished friend of Emilia Roth. Longtime friend of Bill W. Visitation Sunday, Sept. 27th, 4-8 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy., (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Monday, Sept 28th, 10:30 a.m. service at the funeral home. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com
