Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
1950 - 2019
Diane Vida Obituary
Vida, Diane C. (nee Scafaro) Age 68. At peace, April 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred; loving mother of Joe (Nicole) Vida; loving sister of Jim (Jean) Scafaro, Rosemary (John) Vercellotti, Maria (Bill) Docauer, and the late Caroline (the late Jim) Casalino; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; cousin and friend of many; longtime companion of Wayne Montowski. Diane was a part of the Rahal Foods family for many years. Visitation Friday, May 3, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien, IL., where a Chapel Service will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105. For funeral info, call (630) 852-3595 or visit www.modelldarien.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 2, 2019
