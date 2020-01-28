|
Soukup, Diane (nee Azeling), age 81, passed away January 25, 2020, with her family at her side. Devoted daughter of the late Milton (late Emily) Azeling; beloved wife of Dan Soukup; loving mother of Michael (Rebecca), Scot (Debbie), and David (fiancée Michelle LaPelle) Soukup; adored grandmother of Jason (Melissa), Matthew, Scot, Amanda, Morgan, and Lauren; proud great-grandmother of Kaia; dear sister of Donna Battiato; and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. James at Sag Bridge Church, 10600 Archer Avenue, Lemont, IL. Interment will be private. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 28, 2020