Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
For more information about
Diane Soukup
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
St. James at Sag Bridge Church
10600 Archer Avenue
Lemont, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Soukup
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Soukup


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Soukup Obituary
Soukup, Diane (nee Azeling), age 81, passed away January 25, 2020, with her family at her side. Devoted daughter of the late Milton (late Emily) Azeling; beloved wife of Dan Soukup; loving mother of Michael (Rebecca), Scot (Debbie), and David (fiancée Michelle LaPelle) Soukup; adored grandmother of Jason (Melissa), Matthew, Scot, Amanda, Morgan, and Lauren; proud great-grandmother of Kaia; dear sister of Donna Battiato; and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. James at Sag Bridge Church, 10600 Archer Avenue, Lemont, IL. Interment will be private. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -