Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Ramey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Ramey


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Ramey Obituary
Ramey, Diane Marie (nee Lanham) Age 55. Beloved wife of Keith; loving mother of Brittany; dear daughter of Patricia (Jim) Brucker and the late Francis (late Helen) Lanham; fond sister of Edward (Sue), Raymond and the late John (Julie) Lanham, the late Thomas, Catherine (Jim), Carolyn, Robert (Michelle) and Kenny Brucker; also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Diane was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Post #854. Visitation Thursday, August 8, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park where funeral service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kosary Funeral Home
Download Now