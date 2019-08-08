|
Ramey, Diane Marie (nee Lanham) Age 55. Beloved wife of Keith; loving mother of Brittany; dear daughter of Patricia (Jim) Brucker and the late Francis (late Helen) Lanham; fond sister of Edward (Sue), Raymond and the late John (Julie) Lanham, the late Thomas, Catherine (Jim), Carolyn, Robert (Michelle) and Kenny Brucker; also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Diane was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Post #854. Visitation Thursday, August 8, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park where funeral service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 8, 2019