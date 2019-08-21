|
Miske, Diane M. Was born July 12, 1946 and departed this life on August 12, 2019. She is the beloved daughter of the late Leonard and late Alfreda (nee Lewandowski) Miske; loving sister of the late James "Jim" (late Belinda); fond cousin of Patricia Lis; dear aunt of Kevin (Aurora) Miske, and longtime friend of Ken. Diane attended and graduated from St. Barbara High School. She worked for several Chicago organizations in an administrative capacity. Her last supervisory managerial position was with AT & T prior to her retirement. Diane was a longtime resident of Chicago's Gold Coast, an area of the city she loved. She was also a devoted fan of the Blue Angel's flying team and looked forward to their performances at the Chicago Air Show. A 10:00 am Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Diane Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Mary of Perpetual Help Church, 1039 West 32nd Street, Chicago, IL 60608. Family and friends will then proceed for burial at Resurrection Cemetery, 7201 S. Archer Avenue, Justice, IL. (773)927-6424.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 21, 2019